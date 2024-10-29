media release: Wish there was a way to get a crash-course on the most unique aspects of Wisconsin history in one place? Look no further than History Sandwiched In, where scholars, historians, authors and community members from across the state join together to hold engaging discussions on wide-ranging historical topics of interest. Learn about the people, places and stories that shaped—and continue to shape—the Badger State.

Oct 29 - Peek into the past with author and longtime newspaper reporter George Hesselberg as he shares stories from his book, Dead Lines: Slices of Life from the Obit Beat, discussing the lives—and deaths—of many Wisconsin residents: the wealthy, the notorious, the curious, the unknown, and everything in between. Alternately amusing, sad, surprising, and profound, Hesselberg’s stories speak to both the profundity and mundanity of a shared human experience.