History Sandwiched In

press release: Watercolor artist Geri Schrab and archeologist Robert “Ernie” Boszhardt team up to interpret the hidden history and heritage painted in American Indian rock art—the ancient petroglyphs and pictographs—found in the Upper Midwest. With an eye toward preservation, Schrab and Boszhardt take you with them as they research, document, and interpret the petroglyphs and pictographs made in past millennia.

In addition to publicly accessible sites such as Wisconsin’s Roche-A-Cri State Park and Minnesota’s Jeffers Petroglyphs, their book “Hidden Thunder” covers the artistic treasures found at several remote and inaccessible rock art sites in the Upper Midwest—revealing the ancient stories through words, full-color photographs, and Schrab’s watercolor renditions.

Offering the dual perspectives of scientist and artist, Boszhardt shares the facts that archaeologists have been able to establish about these important artifacts of our early history, while Schrab offers the artist’s experience, describing her emotional and creative response upon encountering and painting these sites.

Cost: Suggested donation of $3/person