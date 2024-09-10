media release: Wish there was a way to get a crash-course on the most unique aspects of Wisconsin history in one place? Look no further than History Sandwiched In, where scholars, historians, authors and community members from across the state join together to hold engaging discussions on wide-ranging historical topics of interest. Learn about the people, places and stories that shaped—and continue to shape—the Badger State.

Sept 10 – No symbol is more synonymous with Wisconsin’s Maritime history than the lighthouse. For more than a century and a half, these beacons have assisted mariners through ever-changing waters. In “Exploring Wisconsin’s Lighthouses," join Ken & Barb Wardius as they highlight the rich past of lighthouses featured in their book, Wisconsin Lighthouses: A Photographic and Historical Guide.