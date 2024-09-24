media release: Wish there was a way to get a crash-course on the most unique aspects of Wisconsin history in one place? Look no further than History Sandwiched In, where scholars, historians, authors and community members from across the state join together to hold engaging discussions on wide-ranging historical topics of interest. Learn about the people, places and stories that shaped—and continue to shape—the Badger State.

Sept 24 - Jesus Salas delves into the pivotal history of Wisconsin migrant labor rights in this impactful presentation. Sharing from his book, Obreros Unidos: The Roots and Legacy of the Farmworkers Union, Salas will discuss his and his family's experiences as migrant seasonal workers, the brutal working and living conditions in migrant camps, efforts to organize the Midwest’s migrant seasonal workers, the co-founding of Obreros Unidos, or Workers United, to advocate for migrant workers and their families, the broader transnational movement supporting rights for farmworkers, and much more.