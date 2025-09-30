media release: Wish there was a way to get a crash-course on the most unique aspects of Wisconsin history in one place? Look no further than History Sandwiched In, where scholars, historians, authors and community members from across the state join together to hold engaging discussions on wide-ranging historical topics of interest. All History Sandwiched In events are free and open to the public. Capacity will be limited to 60 persons per talk. Advanced registration is recommended to ensure your spot.

Sept. 30 – “Badger Tracks: The History and Development of Railroads in Madison and South-Central Wisconsin” with Scott Lothes, president and executive director of the Center for Railroad Photography & Art. From the historic nine lines radiating out of Wisconsin’s capitol city to the four that today still extend to their original destinations, explore the evolution of regional railroads over the past 170 years.