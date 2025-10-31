media release: USA | 1986 | 35mm | 97 min.

Director: Robert Harmon

Cast: C. Thomas Howell, Rutger Hauer, Jennifer Jason Leigh

One stormy night in West Texas, a lonely driver (Howell) picks up a hitchhiker (Hauer). The hitcher turns out to be a psychotic killer who dares the man behind the wheel to stop the killing spree. Unfolding with the surreal clarity of a waking nightmare, Robert Harmon’s sun-baked thriller features gorgeous widescreen cinematography, an early star turn from Jennifer Jason Leigh, and a third-act twist both horrifying and haunting — making it the perfect Halloween night vehicle.

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited.