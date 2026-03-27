The Hive Fundraiser

media release: The Hive’s Community-Driven Fundraising Event

April 17, 18, and 19 8am-4pm, The Hive: A Culinary Collective & Event Space, 5335 Lacy Rd Fitchburg

A new business is coming to Fitchburg - and you’re invited to be part of the amazing community helping create it!

The Hive: A Culinary Collective and Event Space is a community-focused business, so, we wanted our kickoff fundraising event to reflect the power of a community that works together.

Join us for our garage sale, bake sale, and silent auction. We will have live music and food, too! All items have been donated by community members and small businesses, and all proceeds will go toward renovating the space for our community to enjoy. Come see the space as it is now, then come back in six months to see what you’ve helped create! We are better together.

Music schedule:

Eric de Los Santos will be playing on Sunday from 10-12.