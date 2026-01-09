media release: HiveMind features Big Honey, a team of eight all-stars known for clever storytelling set in imaginative worlds. In each show, they invite another improv team showcasing local talent. Each team will perform a set and combine forces at the end of the show!

The January 28th HiveMind guest team is Sirens, an all-female powerhouse of high-energy comedy melding joy and irreverence. For the last decade, Sirens have been seen performing character and relationship-driven long form improv at Atlas Improv Co, The Get Up, Half Baked, ArtHouse 360, festivals, online features with Washington Improv Theatre and Dojo Comedy, and even on an improv trolley circling downtown Madison! Sirens are AnneLynn Gillian-Daniel, Marybeth Mayo, Linzi Graylow and Erin Brown.

The show is at Forward Club starting promptly at 7:00pm. This show is geared for adult ears, though we won’t purposefully be vulgar.

Big Honey is:

Casem AbuLughod (Forward Theater, Children's Theater of Madison)

Megan Baker Detloff (The PIT NYC, Annoyance NYC)

Michael Hartwell (Baltimore Improv Group, PBS)

Kelly Maxwell (Mercury Players Theatre)

Tara Ptasnik (Broom Street Theatre, Lucid Dreaming Sketch Comedy)

Ben Rush (Amalgam Improv)

Zoe Schirmer (iO Chicago, Comedy Clubhouse Chicago)

Ben Seidensticker (Lucid Dreaming Sketch Comedy creative director, Madison Shakespeare Company)