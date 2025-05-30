Hiver + Matt Blair, Curb Furniture

media release: ALL AGES. Masks are required at all times for audience members; performers can opt to unmask while performing but are required otherwise.

DOORS 7:00 / SHOW 7:30 / DONE BY 10:00 / Tickets $10

Hiver is a rock band based in Chicago, led by Miles Allen (Big Thanks, Vice Versus, Work Friends).

Curb Furniture is a Madison-based band led by Ari Smith. Tropicalia/art-rock performed by artists with extensive backgrounds in free improvisation. Songs equally concerned with our relationships with other people and our relationships with inanimate objects. Featuring Tim Russell (drums), Jakob Heinemann (bass), and Frank McKearn IV (trumpet-synthesizer).

Accessibility notes: We have two steps to come in the front door, and one step in our back door. There are two steps into the second portion of our building to reach the bathroom. We have ramps we can put it place for anyone who needs them. Please let us know if we may assist you in accessing the space.

We have limited parking behind our building in a small lot.