Hmong Diaspora in Tapestry

media release: This spring at Overture Galleries, art becomes a vessel for memory, capturing the enduring connections between people, land and culture. Through diverse mediums, the exhibitions explore how personal experiences, emotional genesis and cultural histories are preserved and passed down, safeguarding stories of change and reflection. The spring exhibitions in Galleries I, II and III will run from Tuesday, March 11 to Sunday, June 8, and the Playhouse Gallery exhibition runs from Tuesday, March 18 to Sunday, June 1.

Spring 2025 Galleries Artist Reception: Meet the artists, hear about their work and browse the galleries at the Artist Reception on Thursday, April 24, 5:30-8:30 p.m., with artist talks at 6 p.m. on the Rotunda Stage.

Spring exhibitions:

Gallery I: Of the Earth

Michael Knapstein and Aaron Laux

Aaron Laux's fluid wall reliefs reveal nature's dynamic, interconnected essence using earth-derived materials. Michael Knapstein’s photography captures the rustic beauty of the agricultural landscape and the dignity of those who work the land.

KnapsteinPhotography.com | AaronLauxDesign.com

Gallery II: Inverse Testaments of Creation

Matthew Braunginn and Anthony Cerulli

Presenting an exhibition of visually contrasting works documenting creation, Cerulli’s work captures Indian manuscripts and archives through photography, while Braunginn’s paintings reflect a masculine act of creation through vibrant emotional genesis.

Braunginn.com | @Manuscriptistan

Artist Talk: Anthony Cerulli: Learn from scholar and artist Anthony Cerulli about his experiences in and significance of the Indian library archives that inspire his photographs on Thursday, May 22 from 5-7 p.m. in the Wisconsin Studio.

Gallery III: Two Brothers

Comfort M. Wasikhongo & Odalo M. Wasikhongo

Bringing together memories of people and places that left strong impressions on their lives, these brother artists share their heart and art in this exhibition. Through vivid compositions, this show explores memory and spirituality, reflecting on how the past shapes the present.

Artist Talk: Comfort and Odalo Wasikhongo: Hear from brother artists about their exploration of spirituality and memory through their art at their artist talk on Friday, April 18, from 5-6:30 p.m. in the Wisconsin Studio.

Playhouse Gallery: Hmong Diaspora in Tapestry

The Hmong Institute

2025 marks 50 years since the Hmong diaspora from Laos, and this historic collection preserves their lived experiences and stories through textile art. Woven and embroidered story cloths offer insight into Hmong history and the Ban Vinai refugee experience, educating and inspiring the Hmong community and beyond. This exhibition is part of The Hmong Institute’s 50th-anniversary activities commemorating the Hmong diaspora.

TheHmongInstitute.org

Reception: Honoring 50 Years of Diaspora: Join The Hmong Institute for food and discussion about the history and significance of the refugee-made story clothes on Friday, May 9, from 5-7 p.m. on the Rotunda Stage.

Overture Galleries are open Monday through Saturday, 11-6 p.m., Sunday noon–6 p.m. and whenever the building is open, including during events or performances.

If you are interested in browsing the artwork currently available for purchase, visit OvertureStore.org. All sales made through Overture Galleries support local artists and the greater Madison arts community. Gallery representatives are also available upon request to meet with patrons about purchases. Contact galleries@overture.org .

Overture Galleries are sponsored by The Arts Access Fund, a component fund of the Madison Community Foundation, and by contributions to Overture Center for the Arts.