Hmong Garden & ﻿Culture Celebration

media release: Join us at Olbrich for an afternoon of free, drop-in activities celebrating Hmong food and traditions here in Wisconsin! Check out culturally significant plants growing in the Hmong Garden located within Olbrich’s Herb Garden. Paint along with artist Tou Her, buy produce from local farmers' market vendors, play a get-to-know-you game and learn to cook something new! Scheduled activities include:

All afternoon: Walking gallery of paintings by author and illustrator Tou Her in the Gardens and Conservatory, plus a Farmers' Market featuring local produce and snacks

1:30 - 6 pm: All ages drop-in painting with Tou Her

1 pm: Cucumber salad cooking demo + samples

3:30 pm: Kids get-to-know-you ball toss game

5 pm: Medicinal herbal soup ooking demo + samples

Plus, a special opportunity will be available earlier in the day to participate in an Acrylics Workshop where Tou will guide participants in painting an 8x10" canvas inspired by herbs, veggies, and other materials from the Hmong Garden. This class is for all skill levels, and all supplies are provided. $50 per person, all proceeds go to Freedom, Inc. Register by 8/15.