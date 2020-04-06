press release: 2020 marks the 45th Anniversary of the Hmong Diaspora, the Hmong refugee journey from camps in Thailand to new homes in the United States. Wisconsin has the third largest Hmong population in the United States.

In coordination with the Hmong Institute, the Wisconsin Historical Society is marking the anniversary with a Spring 2020 Wisconsin Historical Museum “Hmong in Wisconsin” exhibit, opening March 24, and with the release of a new Wisconsin Historical Society Press “People of Wisconsin” series book, Hmong in Wisconsin.

The exhibit is open during regular museum hours. The Wisconsin Historical Museum and the Society Press are co-hosting a special Hmong history exhibit celebration April 6 at the museum in Madison to honor the 45th Anniversary of the arrival of the first Hmong refugees in Wisconsin and to celebrate the release of the "Hmong in Wisconsin". Visit the 2020 "Hmong in Wisconsin" museum exhibit on the 4th floor and hear author Mai Zong Vue share stories from the book.

Doors open at at 5:30 p.m. with remarks beginning at 6 p.m. followed by a book signing.