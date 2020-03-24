press release: 2020 marks the 45th Anniversary of the Hmong Diaspora, the Hmong refugee journey from camps in Thailand to new homes in the United States. Wisconsin has the third largest Hmong population in the United States.

In coordination with the Hmong Institute, the Wisconsin Historical Society is marking the anniversary with a Spring 2020 Wisconsin Historical Museum “Hmong in Wisconsin” exhibit, opening March 24, and with the release of a new Wisconsin Historical Society Press “People of Wisconsin” series book, Hmong in Wisconsin.

The exhibit is open during regular museum hours.