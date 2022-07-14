Hmong Institute Heritage Club

press release: Madison’s Central BID presents this “Summer in YOUR City” FREE outdoor concert series. Come join us at Lisa Link Peace Park for live local music!

Local artists perform in this beautiful downtown public space located along State Street - the city's best shopping and dining area. Grab dinner from a nearby restaurant or enjoy your favorite ice cream cone. This event is kid-friendly.

ADVERSE WEATHER

In the event of inclement weather, a rain call will be made between 2pm and 2:15pm based on radar. Rain calls will be posted between 2pm and 2:15pm on the Downtown Madison Facebook Page . We will do our best to get the information to all other areas (Facebook event, web, and Instagram) after this initial post to our main Facebook.

SPONSORS: city of Madison and Madison's Central Business Improvement District.