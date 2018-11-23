Hmong New Year Celebration

Alliant Energy Center-Exhibition Hall 1919 Alliant Energy Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release: The Southern Wisconsin Hmong Association (SWHA) and Hmong Madison Community celebrate their New Year. The daytime programs includes special guest speakers, culture show, food, Flea Market, traditional ball tossing, eating, buying gifts, competitions, and more. The evening programs celebrate the passing of the old year and welcoming of the new with song and dance.

Alliant Energy Center-Exhibition Hall 1919 Alliant Energy Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
