media release: The Hmong Professionals Networking Event is set for Tuesday, June 24, at The Mekong Restaurant Bar and Banquet Hall in McFarland, Wisconsin.

Experience a variety of enriching breakout sessions on topics such as business start-ups, career readiness, financial management and life insurance, energy savings, Hmong language and literacy, and public health resources. Not only will you have the chance to capture a professional headshot, but you’ll also engage in community discussions and networking opportunities. Food and refreshments are provided.

The event is sponsored by Madison College Culture and Climate, the Hmong Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce, and Focus on Energy.

This year’s free event will be hosted at a Hmong-owned venue, proudly operated by Dr. Nengher Vang and Choua Her. Join us for an opportunity for Hmong professionals, students, educators, and leaders in Dane County to share insights, build relationships, and grow together.

“This event is a chance to connect with resources in the community, support local entrepreneurs, promote education, and empower our community with financial knowledge to advance upward mobility and long-term sustainability,” says Angela Yang, Madison College Community Impact Coordinator.

This event was organized by a planning committee represented by Madison College Culture and Climate, Hmong Allies and Affinity Group, Wisconsin Hmong Association, UW-Madison Supporting Hmong Identified Professionals Association, and the Hmong Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce.

The event is free, but registration is required. Register for the Hmong Professionals Networking Event here.

For more information, visit the Facebook Event Page.

If you have any questions please feel free to contact Angie Yang at ayang27@madisoncollege.edu