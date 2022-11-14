Ho-Chunk Ancestral Land Acknowledgement

press release: Members and friends of First United Methodist Church are cordially invited to attend the ceremony at which we will officially acknowledge that our church resides on the ancestral homeland of the Ho-Chunk people on Monday, November 14 at 2:00 pm.

The program will include an address by Ho-Chunk Nation President Marlon WhiteEagle, and a drumming performance by Ho-Chunk Elder Elliot Funmaker. Officials from the Conference Office, Madison College and the city and state have also been invited. Please plan to attend this historic event!