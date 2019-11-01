press release: A showcase of Ho-Chunk creativity, from traditional cultural items to contemporary visual art

Come celebrate the beauty of Ho-Chunk culture from 6 PM to 8 PM in Playhouse Gallery! Enjoy indigenous hors d’oeuvres prepared by Wild Bearies and see the pageantry of the Ho-Chunk culture with exhibition dances by The Wisconsin Dells Singers and Dancers celebrating the beauty of Ho-Chunk people.

The original peoples of the Madison area are the Ho-Chunk. In English Ho-Chunk translates to People of the Sacred Voice. Despite the arduous times faced by the Ho-Chunk, their culture and creativity has endured. While there is no word for art in the Ho-Chunk language, there are words that describe beauty and goodness. These qualities will fill the space of the Playhouse Gallery. Contemporary mixed media art will be juxtaposed with traditional Ho-Chunk art forms that blend natural materials obtained through local foraging and harvest and paired with commercial art products that reflect our adaptive lifeways.

Fourteen Ho-Chunk artists from Wisconsin and beyond will provide a broad perspective of the values and traditions of their heritage. In respect of tribal elders and creative trailblazers, the art of long-time Madison residents Truman Lowe (1944 – 2019) and Harry Whitehorse (1927 – 2017) will highlight this exhibit. The contributions made by these elders have inspired countless contemporary Ho-Chunk artists to continue our legacy of preserving our culture through the arts.

Featured artists include:

Levi Blackdeer – Simone Brown – Alvena Foss – George Greendeer – Sidney Hall, Jr. – Tom Jones – Rita Kingswan – Josie Lee – Kelly Logan – Truman Lowe – Henry Payer – Christopher Sweet – Melanie Tallmadge Sainz – Harry Whitehorse