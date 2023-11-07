Ho-Chunk Banners Celebration

media release: A campus celebration to view new Ho–Chunk-themed banners commissioned as part of UW–Madison’s 175th anniversary takes place at noon, Tuesday, Nov. 7. The banners — three panels, each about 7 feet by 16 feet — will hang from the front of Bascom Hall through the month of November, which is celebrated as Native November on the UW–Madison campus. The banners will return during the spring semester as part of a regular rotation of themed banners on Bascom Hall.

Designed by UW-Madison doctoral student Molli Pauliot and faculty members Marianne Fairbanks and Stephen Hilyard, the banners are part of UW’s Our Shared Future initiative, representing UW–Madison’s commitment to respect the inherent sovereignty of the Ho-Chunk Nation and the other First Nations of Wisconsin.

The outdoor ceremony will be held on Bascom Hill in front of Bascom Hall. (In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held in Room 2260 of the Law School.)

PROGRAM: Speakers will include Ho-Chunk Nation President Jon Greendeer, UW–Madison Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin, and doctoral student Molli Pauliot, one of the banner artists. The complete program can be found here: https://175.wisc.edu/events/ celebration-of-ho-chunk- bandolier-banners-on-bascom- hall/