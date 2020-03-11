Ho-Chunk & Dejope: Cultural & Environmental Histories

press release: Join us for a discussion about Ho-Chunk history and culture in Dejope, “Four Lakes,” also known today as Madison with Bill Quackenbush, Ho-Chunk Deer Clan Member and Tribal Historic Preservation Officer for the Ho-Chunk Nation. Lunch will begin at 12:30pm in Room 280, and a lecture will follow.

Science Hall will be hosting the Our Shared Future heritage marker March 9-March 13. This marker acknowledges Tribal Sovereignty and University relations with Native Nations. Attendees will have the opportunity do a rubbing of the heritage marker to take home.

This event is hosted by Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies and the Department of Geography. The event is supported by the ES 600 Environmental Studies Capstone: Conservation with Native Nations in WI and the Native Nations_UW Initiative.

This event is sponsored by the UW Madison Provost Educational Innovation Initiative. https://oursharedfuture.wisc.edu/