Ho-Chunk Food Tasting

Alicia Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717

media release: Come sample a few dishes the Ho Chunk people deem as traditional foods, including wild rice casserole, wild rice soup, frybread, fruit, and more.

All are welcome; no registration necessary!

Part of the Teejop and Beyond: Celebrating Native Nations series in partnership with Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison. Visit madpl.org/teejopandbeyond for more info.

