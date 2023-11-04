Ho-Chunk Food Tasting
Alicia Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717
media release: Come sample a few dishes the Ho Chunk people deem as traditional foods, including wild rice casserole, wild rice soup, frybread, fruit, and more.
All are welcome; no registration necessary!
Part of the Teejop and Beyond: Celebrating Native Nations series in partnership with Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison. Visit madpl.org/teejopandbeyond for more info.
