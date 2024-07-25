Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison 25th Anniversary

media release: Let's celebrate 25 amazing years at Ho-Chunk Gaming - Madison!

Get ready for an uplifting day filled with incredible opportunities to win big, enjoy complimentary Rewards Play, savor delectable food truck offerings, and grab fantastic freebies! Cap off the day with an inspiring drone show that's sure to leave you in awe!

Join us for the chance to win $2,500 cash every half hour from 5 pm to 8:30 pm (3 winners every half hr), and at 9 pm, one grand prize winner will take home $25,000 cash! Plus, it's fair game for all, with ONE ticket per person - just pick up your FREE ticket at the Rewards Club Booth. Just be present to win, have your Rewards Card with you, and bring a valid photo ID.

Here's the rundown for the day:

- 8:00 AM: Kickstart your day with free $25 Rewards Play at the kiosks.

- 9:00 AM: Treat yourself to complimentary cupcakes (while supplies last).

- 1:00 PM: Snag a free T-shirt (while supplies last).

- 1:00 PM: Make sure to grab your free ticket for our cash drawings (available until 8:55PM)!

- 4:00 PM: Food trucks arrive!

- 5:00 PM: Let the cash drawings kick off!

- 9:00 PM: GRAND PRIZE DRAWING - $25,000 to ONE lucky WINNER

- 9:30 PM: Close out the day with an inspiring drone show!

Come and be a part of this fantastic celebration - it's going to be a day to remember!