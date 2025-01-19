RSVP for The Ho-Chunk People: Planning for the Future with Lessons from the Past

media release: Thursday, January 23: The Ho-Chunk People: Planning for the Future with Lessons from the Past

Molli Pauliot, PhD Candidate, UW–Madison Department of Anthropology

The Ho-Chunk people are closely connected with their ancestral homelands. In the twentieth century, the traditional practice of weaving baskets provided vital, stable income. Weavers now face an environmental crisis as emerald ash borer destroys black ash trees needed for basketry. They have partnered with Pauliot to preserve and revitalize the teachings of harvesting ash and making baskets. Fee: $10. Register by January 19.

