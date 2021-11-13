Ho-Chunk Veterans "I See" Storytime

media release: Madison Public Library, in collaboration with Ho-Chunk Gaming, is launching a Storyteller-in-Residence program with events taking place October 11 (Indigenous Peoples’ Day) - December 18, 2021. The residency is called “Ho-Chunk Through Story: The Origin, The Wayz, and The Life” and will be led by Ho-Chunk Nation storyteller and tribal member Andi Cloud.

"I am happy and honored to be selected as the first indigenous storyteller-in-residence,” said Cloud. “I think this residency is vital, and a great way to celebrate culture in our state. My hope is for the community, young and old, to embrace and engage in Ho-Chunk culture and life."

Throughout the residency, the community can engage in a variety of interactive storytelling and creative learning opportunities for all ages. With art workshops, activity kits, storytimes, social media sharing, exhibits, and more across the city, there are lots of ways to participate, celebrate, and learn.

The next event is Nov. 13: In honor of Veterans Day, bring your little ones ages 0-5 to hear Storyteller Andi Cloud’s original picture book story about Ho-Chunk veterans' virtue of bravery, the safety equipment they use, and transportation vehicles. This event will take place outdoors on the Pinney Patio - please dress appropriately for the weather. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be cancelled. Masks are strongly encouraged at all outdoor library events for those age 2 and up.

“The residency is intended to promote intercultural understanding and story sharing. In light of both the COVID-19 pandemic and movements for racial justice, it is also an opportunity to make space for healing and connection,” said Community Engagement Librarian Neeyati Shah, who took inspiration for the program from a similar residency done at Vancouver Public Library .

The three-month residency will include both in-person and virtual events, as well as grab-and-go Mini Maker Kits created in collaboration with The Bubbler at Madison Public Library that connect the program to We Read, the library’s year-round celebration of reading. A new Mini Maker Kit will be shared each month and will coincide with the themes (October explores The Origin; November, The Wayz; and December, The Life).

Another tie-in with We Read is the storytimes that will happen throughout the residency and follow along with the themes of The Origin, The Wayz and The Life. Each storytime will feature an original story created by Andi and will highlight different aspects of Ho-Chunk culture, including the concept of kinship, learning about the twelve clans and showcasing a day in the life of a young Ho-Chunk boy named Kunu.

Displays in libraries will show a variety of traditional dress and regalia throughout the residency and a Ho-Chunk flag will hang on the lower level at Central Library. Book displays will also be featured at library locations.

“Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison appreciates the Madison Public Library for having the discernment to inaugurate the Storyteller-in-Residence program for the entire Teejop community,” said Missy Tracy, Municipal Relations Coordinator at Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison. “We believe it is integral for everyone to know and understand the true history of this place and this programming is intended to do just that.”