× Expand Steve Noll Dancers in red and white dresses and hats. Cast members of "Ho Ho Ho!" Dance Fabulous, 2024.

media release: Dance Fabulous Presents: HO Ho HO! A Holiday Variety Burlesque Cabaret Spectacular

Deck YOUR halls with our not-so-classic take on holiday traditions. We’re hanging stockings, leaving cookies for Santa, flying the friendly skies , making sweaters sexy, and cheering on the misfit toys' revenge!

Don’t miss the annual reading of the holiday letter you never thought you’d have to write—or your last chance to see the show everyone’s talking about: Die Hard the Musical!

Bringing you even more of Madison’s best burlesque dancers:

Cherry Popper • Daniel the Fox • Foxy Veronica • Holly Garland • Juniper Fox • Mae Summers • Nicole • Plezher SSSea

Hosted by the incomparable Ms. Behavin’!

Showtimes & Tickets:

• Tuesday, November 25: $25 General Admission | $125 VIP tables (for four)

• Friday, November 28: $30 General Admission | $150 VIP tables (for four)

• Saturday, November 29: $30 General Admission | $150 VIP tables (for four)

• Day-of-show tickets: $40 General Admission

Doors open: 6:30 PM | Show starts: 7 PM

Saturday night dance party following the show with DJ ScaryMike and the Geminis

Sip and "sleigh" specialty cocktails by Madison's best in the biz!

Friends don’t let friends dance alone—or miss this show! Snag your tickets to the best holiday party ever!