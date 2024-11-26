media release: Bringing holidays to The Bur Oak in a way that's anything but traditional!

Let us deck YOUR halls with our not-so-classic take on holiday favorites, including a Nutcracker/Rockettes mash-up you have to see to believe, the ridiculousness of Mean Girls' Jingle Bell Rock, the sexiest Santas, baby, and our musical spin on the quintessential holiday film: Die Hard!

Kindle some holiday cheer with our festive specialty cocktails.

The party keeps going after the Saturday show with a dance set from DJ ScaryMike and the Geminis!

Got friends and family in town? Bring them along! Or DON’T! Image removed by sender Snag your tickets today—this is one holiday party you won’t want to miss--ugly sweaters optional!

7:30 pm, 11/26 & 29-30. $30 ($25-$20 adv.).