The HOA Circle

DoubleTree by Hilton Madison East 4402 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Join us for coffee, pastries, and real conversations with other HOA board members and industry experts. This month’s topic: insurance trends impacting HOA communities. The event includes a Q&A and insights from Brittany Bergum, CEO of Guardian Insurance Group.

Whether you're new to your HOA board or have years of experience, this is a relaxed and welcoming environment to learn and connect.

Info

DoubleTree by Hilton Madison East 4402 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Home & Garden
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - The HOA Circle - 2025-07-17 09:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The HOA Circle - 2025-07-17 09:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The HOA Circle - 2025-07-17 09:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - The HOA Circle - 2025-07-17 09:30:00 ical