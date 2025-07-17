The HOA Circle
DoubleTree by Hilton Madison East 4402 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Join us for coffee, pastries, and real conversations with other HOA board members and industry experts. This month’s topic: insurance trends impacting HOA communities. The event includes a Q&A and insights from Brittany Bergum, CEO of Guardian Insurance Group.
Whether you're new to your HOA board or have years of experience, this is a relaxed and welcoming environment to learn and connect.
