press release: Spearheading the new Italian jazz scene, Hobby Horse brings their progressive/experimental/ crossover repertoire to the Arts + Literature Laboratory. Featuring Dan Kinzelman, winds, percussion; Joe Rehmer, bass, harmonium and Stefano Tamorrino, drums with each member contributing to voice and electronics. 2021 Winnebago St., 8pm. $10 in advance/$12 at the door.