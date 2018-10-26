Hocus Pocus

Teens in Salem, Mass., accidentally free a coven of evil witches (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy). PG, 1993.

press release: Join us for our new series: ZOOvies at the Henry Vilas Zoo! Grab some popcorn, set up a blanket on the lawn, and enjoy a movie on the big screen! For all movie dates, the zoo gate will open at 7pm and the movie will start between 7:15 and 7:30pm.