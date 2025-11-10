Hodgson & White's Cheese-Capades

media release: Hodgson and White’s “Cheese-Capades” Returns to Madison’s Freezing Man Festival with Comedy and Music for a Second Big Year

Featuring Joel Hodgson, Wayne White, Dana Gould as Dr. Z, and from the midwest, Appleton’s hottest show band “Midwest”

Comedy and music collide in Madison this January as Hodgson and White’s Cheese-Capades returns for its second year at Joey’s Song Freezing Man Festival. Hosted by Joel Hodgson, creator of the Peabody-award winning Mystery Science Theater 3000, and Wayne White, fine artist and Emmy-winning designer known for his work on Pee-Wee’s Playhouse, the two-day event promises an unforgettable blend of laughter, music, and visual surprises.

Special guest Dana Gould, appearing in character as “Dr. Z” from his cult online show Hanging With Doctor Z, will bring his hilarious comedic and musical stylings to the stage. At the end of his set, you’ll be screaming: “It’s a mad house! A mad house!”

The whole event is backed by Appleton’s hottest show band from the midwest - it’s Midwest, a stunning six-piece combo that will ensure the Atwood Music Hall will be laughing and rocking the first two nights of the Freezing Man Festival, with its own comedy stage, some surprise guests, and lots of rimshots.

“To me, Freezing Man has been an event that gathers fans of music and comedy that warms everyone’s enthusiasm in early January in Wisconsin,” said event creator and promoter Mike Gomoll. “If everything goes as planned, we think this year’s Cheese-Capades is going to be considered the Hee-Haw of 2026 - fingers crossed! I’ve seen Joel play guitar, and every time he simply screams “Roy Clark!” I wish he would play the dang guitar.”