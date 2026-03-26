from the Activist Calendar: Sun. March 29 12:30 – 5:30 pm James Reeb UU (2146 E. Johnson St.) Holding Steady: Practicing Principles of NonViolence! Come explore the principles, practices, and inner discipline that sustain nonviolent action – through film, reflection, creative practice, and collective learning. Facilitators: Annie Bachman, A.B. Orlik, and Dandelion. Suggested donation is $50, but no one turned away for lack of funds. For more info and to register: https://forms.gle/ouDpPAYyEgMU9cs19

IF YOUR PLANS CHANGE, please email holdingsteadywi@gmail.com ** so we can release your seat to someone from the waiting list