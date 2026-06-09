Holding Steady: Practicing Principles of Nonviolence﻿

media release: We know how to show up. We’ve marched, organized, written letters, held vigils, maybe gotten arrested. And the work of nonviolence asks something harder than action: it asks us to stay fully human in the presence of people whose views we find threatening, misguided, or even dangerous. In a country this polarized, few of us were raised with genuine skills of listening, empathy, and nonviolent response — and those gaps show up not just in the streets, but at family dinners, in neighborhood meetings, and in our own inner lives. These skills matter no matter who holds power.

This workshop invites peace activists to move beyond what we know intellectually about nonviolence and begin to embody it — through reflection, shared practice, and challenging role-plays that put our principles to the test in real human encounters.

Come ready to practice. Come as you are.

Join Annie Bachmann for this FREE Webinar experience!