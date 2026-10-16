Holiday Art & Craft Sale

media release: The 2026 sale will take place November 14 from 9:00am - 3:00pm at Sugar Creek Elementary School, 740 N. Main Street, Verona, WI.

If you would like to be on the waiting list for a booth at future sales, please email [email protected] with a photo and description of the items you make. Note that all sellers must ONLY sell items handmade by them, we do not accept resellers or multi-level marketing (MLM) vendors. We will add you to the list but please know that the list is very long and it can take several years before we might have space for you. Returning vendors get first dibs on their space for the following year, and the majority choose to return, so we have only a handful of open spaces each year.

Booth fees fund grants for educators in the Verona Area School District.

Watch this page and follow the Verona Area Education Foundation Facebook page for updates.