Holiday Art & Craft Sale

press release: 24th Annual Holiday Art and Craft Sale

Come visit one of the largest sales in the area featuring dozens of local artisans and crafters. Many new vendors this year! You'll find jewelry, knitting, quilters, wood working, hand made soaps, dried wreath and flower arrangements, dip and sauce mixes, and upcycled tote bags and zipper pouches made from street banners featuring student art. Concession stand with baked goods and lunch items. Booth fees fund grants for educators in the Verona Area School District and the maintenance of the Verona Area middle schools' ropes courses. Come support our schools AND support hard working local artisans. BUY LOCAL!

Sponsored by Verona Area Education Foundation

NOTE: Exhibit Space is currently SOLD OUT. To be added to our waiting list, visit http://www.verona.k12.wi.us/about_vasd/education_foundation/annual_holiday_arts___crafts_sale