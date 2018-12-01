Holiday Art Fair

Saturday, December 1 (10 am - 5 pm); Sunday, December 2 (11am - 4 pm), MOM Food Pantry, 3502 Parmenter St (past the PDQ) - Free entry, Free Parking. Additional parking at Middleton Ford.

Over 60 local artists are donating 20% or more of their proceeds to MOM's homelessness prevention and hunger fighting programs. Come and shop for a cause! Beautiful pottery, many styles of jewelry, fused and blown glass, fiber arts including purses, scarves and aprons, wood, paintings, and prints - all created by local artists.

Also featured at the event will be MOM Gifts of Hope, an "alternative gift" program perfect for purchasing for the person who has everything. Purchasers receive a card to give to their gift recipient explaining that a donation was made in their honor.