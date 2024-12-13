Holiday Art Sale

media release:Come out to TAC this Friday and Saturday for Leah Evans’ Holiday Sale.

Janice Ho (ceramics), Kate Kaio (ceramics), Kaoru Izushi (knits), Terry Evans (wood), Rachelle Miller (ceramics), Netta Martin (fiber), and Leah Evans (textiles) will have a broad range of hand-crafted offerings for sale.

Free admission and parking, seasonal refreshments, a broad range of price points, and lots of holiday cheer!

Friday, December 13, 4-9pm, with live music from 6-8pm; Saturday, December 14, 10am-6pm