Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair

press release: Saturday, December 15, 2018, 11 am until 5 pm: We invite you to browse our eclectic mix of finery, wearables, home goods, art and more from local artisans as you explore the future of The Social Justice Center.

We’re also celebrating the progress of the SJC as it nears completion;. Come visit the Open House and share your thoughts about our plans while you discover unique ways to share your holiday spirit.

15% of sales benefit the Center’s renovations which include The Mutual Aid Workspace and coworking amenities. 608 Arts is a resident arts collective curating events around themes of equity and access.