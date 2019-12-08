press release: Aldo Leopold Nature Center’s Holiday Bazaar is back! Returning for its 8th season in a gorgeous, newly renovated and accessible space, the Holiday Bazaar is one event you won’t want to miss while searching for the perfect, handcrafted gifts this giving season. The event, held at the picturesque nature center, is perfect for holiday shopping as over 25 local, sustainable artists and vendors present their finest wares in support of children’s environmental education at ALNC. Join in the silent auction to bid on any number of fabulous prizes, donated by the vendors, to carry your support further. Warm your hands and your heart by shopping in our inviting space (and checking out our renovations) for unique, one-of-a-kind gifts everyone on your list will enjoy.

This year’s event will be held on Sunday, December 8, from 9am until 2pm at the Aldo Leopold Nature Center, 330 Femrite Drive, Monona. The event is FREE and open to the public with FREE parking. Confirmed vendors include: Mulberry Woods, Chef K Clark Pickles and Preserves, Echo Valley Farm, The Happy Kitty, Wheatfield Hill Organics, FEED Bakery, Earth Delights, J. Annie Imagery and more.