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media release: Looking for sustainable, one-of-a-kind holiday gifts that support local artisans and a good cause?

Visit Evergreen Gift Market: Locally Made, Sustainable Crafts at Aldo Leopold Nature Center!

Peruse and sample delicious foods made locally from Wisconsin ingredients. Shop and gift sustainably-made, nature-inspired, and found-object art. Purchase handcrafted jewelry, hand-dyed scarves, handspun yarns, DIY craft gifts, and so much more. Find gifts for all the people on your holiday lists!

The Evergreen Gift Market features local, sustainable artists and vendors in a festive atmosphere, while inviting the community to visit the Aldo Leopold Nature Center! With FREE admission and FREE parking, the Evergreen Gift Market is a perfect place to find ALL your holiday gifts.

If you are interested in partnering with us, please contact Lizzie Condon at [email protected].