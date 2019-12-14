Holiday Bazaar

FEED Kitchens 1219 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Come and meet the food entrepreneurs working out of FEED Kitchens. Here their stories, sample their products, and purchase items for your table or holiday gifts. Items include bakery, gluten free baking mixes, hot sauces, salsas, meal kits, chocolates, kombucha, drink mixes, and more. December 14; 10 am - 2 pm, 1219 N. Sherman Ave. Event is free and open to the public. For more info, visit FEED Kitchens Website: feedkitchens.org or call Chris Brockel, 204-7017

608-204-7017
