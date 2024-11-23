Holiday Bazaar

Monona United Methodist Church 606 Nichols Rd., Monona, Wisconsin

media release: Our Annual Holiday Bazaar is back in 2024!

Join us as we kick off the holiday season for a day of shopping, merriment and more! Local vendors will provide a wide array of gift items. Our church community will be hosting a bake sale with proceeds benefitting our Community Meal program. We'll be serving a lunch of tasty foods including our famous chili starting at 11am. Bring a friend (or three!) as we ring in the start of the holiday season!

Art Exhibits & Events, Holidays
608-222-1633
