media release: Our Annual Holiday Bazaar is back in 2024!

Join us as we kick off the holiday season for a day of shopping, merriment and more! Local vendors will provide a wide array of gift items. Our church community will be hosting a bake sale with proceeds benefitting our Community Meal program. We'll be serving a lunch of tasty foods including our famous chili starting at 11am. Bring a friend (or three!) as we ring in the start of the holiday season!