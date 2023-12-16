media release: Join us for a festive celebration of culture, community, and creativity at the inaugural Holiday Black Bazaar! Experience the magic of the season while supporting local Black-owned businesses and artisans. The Holiday Black Bazaar will be held December 16 from 1 - 5pm at the DOXA Event Center (2700 Novation Pkwy, Madison, WI 53713).

The Bazaar will feature 40 vendors, photos with Black Santa, and a strong partnership with CEOs of Tomorrow. Save the date and follow along on Facebook as we share vendors details.

The Chamber Annual Meeting will take place earlier that day at 11am and an RSVP will be required. Members should watch for email invitations.