media release: We know you know how interesting it can be to hear authors talk about their books. And you know how much we love to give you recommendations ourselves. But ever wondered about the people who recommend books to us? If so (or even if not), join us from noon to 1pm on Wednesday, November 15th for a holiday book talk with Jason Gobble, one of our Penguin Random House reps. He'll be talking about books to give (and give yourself) – books freshly out and ones you may have missed from earlier in the year. We'll have some holiday treats + all the books he discusses will be 10% off that day only. So come hear about some great books and get a jump on your holiday shopping!