Holiday Boundaries

media release: Dreading holiday conversations? This workshop might be for you! We'll discuss how to set boundaries with loved ones, from escaping political discussions to explaining that you won't be coming to New Year's Eve this year.

Upcoming sessions: Sunday, November 8, from 1:00-3:00pm; Tuesday, December 1, from 6:30-8:30pm.

All genders welcome; no previous experience necessary.

Please pre-register! (Class will be canceled if enrollment is low.) For more info & to register visit https://www.thercc.org/chimera.

Cost: $30 for public/$20 for students and seniors (sliding scale available)