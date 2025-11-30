RSVP for Holiday Card Blockprinting with a Press

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Interested in exploring the linocut process and learning to print with a printing press? This class will cover the linocut process from start to finish: planning, carving, and printing your block on a small printing press. Students will be provided all materials including linoleum, linoleum cutters, paper cards, and ink, and will leave the class with a set of 8 cards with envelopes.

Instructor: Laurie Hunt, Wild Hunt Prints

This class is for adults

Saturday, December 6, 1-4 p.m.

Registration Deadline: November 30

$86/$72 member

Crafts, Home & Garden
Holidays
608-246-4550
