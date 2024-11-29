RSVP for Holiday Card Design: Watercolor Wreaths

media release: Create your own Holiday Cards this year! This class is suited for beginners, but more advanced painters will also be able to take away lots of tips for creating their own holiday wreaths. Your design will be printed directly on your watercolor paper, so no drawing skills are required. All supplies are provided to create 2 holiday wreath cards.

Thursday, December 5th, 6-8 pm. Pre-registration required by November 29th

Instructor: Emily Schroeder, Emily Marie Watercolors

$65/$52 member