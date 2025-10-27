RSVP for Holiday Centerpiece Workshop

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Join horticulturist Sam Yoder for a festive evening designing holiday centerpieces! She’ll guide you through the steps to create a centerpiece using fresh cut evergreens, branches and other natural material harvested from Olbrich’s outdoor gardens. A small selection of fresh flowers not harvested from Olbrich will be available as well. All materials will be provided to make one arrangement.

Instructor: Samantha Yoder, Olbrich Botanical Gardens

This class is for adults

Wednesday, December 17, 6-8 p.m.

Registration Deadline: December 10

$86/$72 member

Crafts, Home & Garden
Holidays
608-246-4550
