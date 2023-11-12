Holiday Cooking Demonstration

media release:

Need a little holiday baking inspiration? Join us when Inga Witscher of PBS Around the Farm Table fame returns to the Driftless Historium on Sunday, November 12th at 2 pm for a live cooking demonstration – her first time back in downtown Mount Horeb since 2019.

Ingra Witscher is best known as the host of the PBS nationally syndicated television series Around the Farm Table. She is also a cheesemaker and fourth-generation dairy farmer who fell in love with cows growing up on her family’s farm on the west coast. She now calls Wisconsin home, and she operates an organic dairy farm with her husband near Osseo.

A passionate cook, Witscher will be preparing a chocolate tart perfect for your holiday festivities in this informative and entertaining demonstration. As a bonus, she will offer some of her St. Isidore’s farmstead cheese for purchase as part of the event.

The Mount Horeb Area Historical Society operates the Driftless Historium Museum and Research Center. The Society was founded in 1975 to collect, preserve and share the history and heritage of Southwestern Dane County. The Driftless Historium is open Friday through Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.members

Registration is required with limited seating available to ensure an intimate event. Tickets are $20 a person or $15 for MHAHS members. Call 608-437-6486 to reserve your spot or visit www.mthorebhistory.org/events for more information and registration details.