media release: Get into the holiday spirit at our Annual Holiday Craft Fair, hosted by the DeForest Area Music Boosters!

Shop from 80 booths featuring unique handmade arts, crafts, gifts, and specialty products from talented local vendors. Whether you're starting your holiday shopping or searching for one-of-a-kind treasures, there's something for everyone.

While you shop, enjoy delicious treats from our bake sale and concessions, and take in festive holiday performances by the DeForest High School Band and Choir students, as well as the 5th- and 6th-grade Choir.

80 Vendor Booths

Bake Sale & Concessions

Music Performances

Free Admission (Donations Appreciated)

Bring your friends and family for a fun-filled day of shopping, music, and holiday cheer while supporting local crafters and our music programs. We look forward to seeing you there!

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