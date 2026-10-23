Holiday Craft Market

media release: Holiday Market – Local Artists, Handmade Gifts & More

Join us for a festive Holiday Market featuring a wonderful variety of local artists, makers, and small businesses! Discover unique, handmade, and locally crafted gifts, including ceramics, sewing goods, origami, jewelry, crochet creations, delicious desserts, African fans, and locally designed T-shirts, sweatshirts, and posters.

Explore natural and organic products such as shampoos, conditioners, toothpaste, serums, body oils, herbal teas, and tinctures. Gift-wrapping services will also be available for gifts purchased at the market or brought from home.

Come shop local, support small businesses, and find something special for everyone on your holiday gift list!

Date: Saturday, December 5, 2026

Time: 5:30 PM – 9:00 PM

Location: La Quadra – 72 N Bryan St, Madison,

Admission: Free and open to the public.