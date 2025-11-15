Holiday Craft & Vendor Fair

media release: Sat, Nov 15, 9a-3p | Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair | The East Side Club

Get a jump on your holiday shopping and grab some new items to decorate. A great assortment of crafts, jewelry, accessories, home decor and art, as well as your favorite vendors.

Free admission

ALL VENDOR SPOTS ARE SOLD OUT! All bookings are thru the East Side Club ONLY - do not contact anyone claiming to be booking on our behalf.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1156451006538513/