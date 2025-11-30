RSVP for Holiday Detox: Mindful Movement for Tension Release with Essentrics
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
media release: Make time for yourself during the busy holiday season in this series focused on deep stretching and letting go of tension. Essentrics is a full-body workout that is great for people of all ages and fitness levels. The technique develops lean, strong, and flexible muscles with immediate changes to your posture and balance through a combination of body weight strengthening and deep stretching. With music playlists accompanying each routine, this equipment-free workout leaves you feeling energized!
Instructor: Anna Clarke, Grow with the Flow LLC
Thursdays, November 6-December 18, 9:15-10 a.m. (no class November 27)
Registration Deadline: October 30
$90/$72 member