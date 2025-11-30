RSVP for Holiday Detox: Mindful Movement for Tension Release with Essentrics

media release: Make time for yourself during the busy holiday season in this series focused on deep stretching and letting go of tension. Essentrics is a full-body workout that is great for people of all ages and fitness levels. The technique develops lean, strong, and flexible muscles with immediate changes to your posture and balance through a combination of body weight strengthening and deep stretching. With music playlists accompanying each routine, this equipment-free workout leaves you feeling energized!

Instructor: Anna Clarke, Grow with the Flow LLC

Thursdays, November 6-December 18, 9:15-10 a.m. (no class November 27)

Registration Deadline: October 30

$90/$72 member